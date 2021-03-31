Help with php code

I’m added some codes to a custom template in Participants Database, a WordPress plugin and it’s giving me a critical error. I’m totally new to php, so I’m a bit clueless. Thanks for your help!

     while ( $this->have_fields() ) : $this->the_field();
        ?>
        <tr class="<?php $this->field->print_element_class() ?>">
          <td>     
            <?php if($this->field-group==("One-time activities") && $this->field->value()==("Completed")) {
            $points_for_one_time_challenges = $points_for_one_time_challenges + 25; }
            <?php endif ?>
            
            <?php if($this->field_group==("Daily activities")) {
            $points_for_daily_challenges = $points_for_daily_challenges + ($this->field->value() * 10);}
            <?php endif ?>
          </td>
        </tr>
<?php endwhile; // field loop  ?>

Then once outside of the field loop and the field group loop, I added:

    <tr>
      <th><h3><?php $this->echo "Points for Challenges:" ?></h3></th>
      <td>
        <?php $this->print_points_for_one_time_challenges; ?>
        <?php $this->print_points_for_daily_challenges; ?>
      </td>
    <tr>
Here, you are opening PHP tags while PHP is still open.

This does not look right. echo should not belong to an object.

What error?

You also seem to be mixing your if/endif clauses - you use an open-brace { at the start of your if() clause, but use endif; at the end. While I only have experience of using braces, the documentation suggests that the alternate structures cannot be mixed, so you must either use if() { ... } or if() : ... endif'. You also don’t have a ; after each endif, but I’m not sure if that matters when you’re closing PHP immediately afterwards.

But, the error message(s) will help with that.

Is this right? I moved the endif back to whether it belonged in the original template-- right above my added code. It didn’t have a ; after it.

            <?php if( $this->field-group==("One-time activities") && $this->field->value()=="Completed") {
            $points_for_one_time_challenges = $points_for_one_time_challenges + 25; } 
            ?> 

            <?php if( $this->field-group==("Daily activities)  {
            $points_for_daily_challenges = $points_for_daily_challenges + ($this->field->value() * 10); }
            ?>

I also removed the echo in the print section. I don’t really need a heading for it.

Whoops! Just noticed a missing ) after the second if.

<?php if( $this->field-group==("Daily activities) ) { $points_for_daily_challenges = $points_for_daily_challenges + ($this->field->value() * 10); } ?>
As you only have a single statement inside each if(), technically you don’t need braces at all, but I tend to use them because it saves remembering to add them in if I add another statement.

What difference has that made to your error message(s), whatever it was / they were?

Thanks for your help!
Originally I have another condition in there to say if the value>0 but I decided I didn’t need it because if it’s 0, it can just add the 0 to the points.
Unfortunately, there’s no change to the critical error message.