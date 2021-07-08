Help with php code

Thanks for your help!
Originally I have another condition in there to say if the value>0 but I decided I didn’t need it because if it’s 0, it can just add the 0 to the points.
Unfortunately, there’s no change to the critical error message.
Thanks for your help!
Generally the wording of the error message is a big clue to the cause of the error.
Hyphens are not allowed in PHP variable names: ( $this->field-group )
<?php if($this->field-group==("One-time activities") && $this->field->value()==("Completed")) {
$points_for_one_time_challenges = $points_for_one_time_challenges + 25; }
<?php endif ?>
Try this:
<?php if($this->field_group==("One-time activities") && $this->field->value()==("Completed")) {
$points_for_one_time_challenges = $points_for_one_time_challenges + 25; }
<?php endif ?>
Unfortunately, there’s also no change to the fact that you haven’t told us what that critical error message says. I can’t help any further until you do that. We can try things all day, and then maybe your error message is complaining about something entirely unrelated.
Oh, that’s interesting, I hadn’t picked up on those being variable names. Come to that, spaces wouldn’t be ideal, either, if I’m reading it correctly.
In these two lines:
<?php $this->print_points_for_one_time_challenges; ?>
<?php $this->print_points_for_daily_challenges; ?>
shouldn’t there be
() on the end to denote that these are functions? I haven’t done a massive amount with OO, and nothing with Wordpress, but I thought that the parentheses were required even when there are no parameters to be passed to the function. And presumably there are no syntax errors in the definition of those two functions.
But, we’re all guessing, when the critical error message would probably tell us (a) what the error is, and (b) what line it is on.
Yes, if they are functions (methods), but their absence would suggest they are object properties.
The You’ve encountered a critical error message is what I get if I try to link to the web page with the shortcode that points to this program. That’s all it says. The Participant Database developer said that means it found the program but there are syntax errors in it. I have the Participant Database debugger on, but it doesn’t act like it sees me linking to the program – nothing shows up in the log.
I got this idea of using field-group in the code above before the while loop for inside the group
but now I see that I can just refer to it as group, so the first line becomes:
<?php if ( $this->group==("One-time activities") && $this->field->value()==("Completed")) {
$points_for_one_time_challenges = $points_for_one_time_challenges + 25; } ?>
I’ll have to see if that clears the error. My system is down right now.
I’m not sure which space is.a problem. I see spaces throughout the codes that was originally there in the template, so I think that’s ok.
I see what you mean with the (). I see now that all the print ends with a (), so it should be:
<?php $this->print_points_for_one_time_challenges(); ?>
<?php $this->print_points_for_daily_challenges(); ?>
Seeing it in context, a snippet of PHP on its own, they may well be methods, as a property alone would do nothing.
Don’t you have PHP error reporting on? That should give you more info than this.
Well, thanks to everyone, the critical error message is gone.
However, it didn’t do anything I tried to get it to do. No printing of any points.
I just realized I should initiate the fields I’m calculating, so I’m putting them before the first while loop. There are 2 loops. The program loops through the field groups, and within each group is all the fields in that group.
<?php $points_for_one_time_challenges = 0; ?>
<?php $points_for_daily_challenges = 0; ?>
<?php $total_points = 0; ?>
I’m assuming that once I calculate them, they would be in the database.
Just noticed something else.
I need $this in front of them.
<?php $this->points_for_one_time_challenges = 0; ?>
<?php $this->points_for_daily_challenges = 0; ?>
<?php $this->total_points = 0; ?>
Then later on, I don’t need the $ in front of the variables, only in front of
$this. Right?
<?php if( $this->group==("One-time activities") && $this->field->value()=="Completed") {
points_for_one_time_challenges = points_for_one_time_challenges + 25; }
?>
Similarly, where I print,
<?php $this->print_points_for_one_time_challenges(); ?>
You don’t have
$this in front of them when you add values to them:
$points_for_one_time_challenges = $points_for_one_time_challenges + 25; }
No, not right. You’ll get syntax errors on this line:
points_for_one_time_challenges = points_for_one_time_challenges + 25; }
What is in your definition of the
print_points_for_one_time_challenges() function? You said it’s not printing the point, earlier.
A couple of useful PHP tips with examples:
<?php
// Beware: should not be set on live server
error_reporting(-1);
ini_set('display_errors', 'true’);
// your code
// display Objects arrays, variables, etc
echo '<pre>'; print_r($variable); echo '</pre>'; // pre adds line-feeds
die('Stopped processing here ==> ' .__line__);
It’s not clear to us, as we don’t have the full code to see it in context.
But you will use
$this to make something belong to the object of the current class you are working in, be that an object’s property (variable) or an object’s method (function).
Certainly, you should have error reporting on, or we are all fumbling in the dark.
Ok, I’ll add $this-> in front of the variables where I add values.
How do I add the print definition? I thought it’s automatic when you put print_ in front of the variable.
Thanks, John! I’ll add the error reporting code.
_
But when you use:-
$this->print_points_for_one_time_challenges();
…You are calling a method within the class, which will do; whatever the method definition says it should do.
I assume by its name it will print the value of
$points_for_one_time_challenges or
$this->points_for_one_time_challenges, whichever is correct.
Though that seems odd, as you could simply do
print $this->points_for_one_time_challenges
But perhaps there is a reason (or not) why the class includes a dedicated method to print just one specific property.
Again, context is the key. We are just seeing isolated fragments of a class and taking wild guesses at how it works.
I get the impression you’ve jumped in at the deep end here, and I’d respectfully suggest that you sit down and get a basic familiarity with PHP before going any further. You said in the first post that you’re totally new to PHP, so not unreasonable that you should get some practice in first.
Sorry! I don’t mean to waste anyone’s time. I did go through some php tutorials, but they look so different from the template. And I’m only adding a few line of codes for my Earth Day Challenge, not writing anything from scratch.
Here’s the whole template I’m modifying.
<?php
/**
* @version 0.5
*
* default template for the [pdb_record] shortcode for editing a record on the frontend
*
* this template uses a table to format the form
*
*
*/
?>
<div class="wrap <?php echo $this->wrap_class ?>">
<?php
/*
* as of version 1.6 this template can handle the display when no record is found
*
*
*/
if ( !empty( $this->participant_id ) ) :
?>
<?php // output any validation errors
$this->print_errors();
?>
<?php
// print the form header
$this->print_form_head()
?>
<?php $this->points_for_one_time_challenges = 0; ?>
<?php $this->points_for_daily_challenges = 0; ?>
<?php $this->total_points = 0; ?>
<?php while ( $this->have_groups() ) : $this->the_group(); ?>
<?php $this->group->print_title() ?>
<?php $this->group->print_description() ?>
<table class="form-table">
<tbody class="field-group field-group-<?php echo $this->group->name ?>">
<?php
// step through the fields in the current group
while ( $this->have_fields() ) : $this->the_field();
?>
<tr class="<?php $this->field->print_element_class() ?>">
<th for="<?php $this->field->print_element_id() ?>"><?php $this->field->print_label() ?></th>
<td>
<?php $this->field->print_element_with_id(); ?>
<?php if ( $this->field->has_help_text() ) : ?>
<span class="helptext"><?php $this->field->print_help_text() ?></span>
<?php endif ?>
<?php if( $this->group==("One-time activities") && $this->field->value()=="Completed") {
$this->points_for_one_time_challenges = $this->points_for_one_time_challenges + 25; }
?>
<?php if( $this->group=="Daily activities") {
$this->points_for_daily_challenges = $this->points_for_daily_challenges + ($this->field->value() * 10); }
?>
</td>
</tr>
<?php endwhile; // field loop ?>
</tbody>
</table>
<?php endwhile; // group loop ?>
<table class="form-table">
<tbody class="field-group field-group-submit">
<tr>
<td>
<?php $this->print_points_for_one_time_challenges(); ?>
<?php $this->print_points_for_daily_challenges(); ?>
<?php $this->total_points = points_for_one_time_challenges + points_for_daily_challenges; ?>
<?php $this->print_total_points(); ?>
</td>
<tr>
<th><h3><?php $this->print_save_changes_label() ?></h3></th>
<td class="submit-buttons">
<?php $this->print_submit_button( 'button-primary' ); // you can specify a class for the button, second parameter sets button text ?>
</td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table><!-- end group -->
<?php $this->print_form_close() ?>
<?php else : ?>
<?php $error_message = Participants_Db::plugin_setting( 'no_record_error_message', '' );
if ( !empty( $error_message ) ) :
?>
<p class="alert alert-error"><?php echo $error_message ?></p>
<?php endif ?>
<?php endif ?>
</div>
I think my problem is with the print statements because it now prints all the fields in the one-time challenges group, then it prints all the fields in the daily challenges group, and then it bombs out. Regardless of whether my math inside that field loop is working, it’s at least not dying there. Do you notice anything wrong with the print statements? Maybe I placed it in the wrong place?
Oh, I noticed there’s an extra
<tr> after that section. I’ve gotten rid of that now.
The problem is still this:-
The code you last posted, I assume to be a template file which is called within a method, within a class.
The class appears to contain numerous “print” methods, as several are called in the template.
But the problem is, we don’t know very much at all about the parent class, such as how the object is structured, the nature of the properties it holds, or the workings of the methods within it.
If the functions used in the code were standard PHP functions, they would be familiar, or easily looked up, but custom methods from a custom class, it’s anyone’s guess how they (should) work.
