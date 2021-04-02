Help with php code

Is this right? I moved the endif back to whether it belonged in the original template-- right above my added code. It didn’t have a ; after it.
<?php if( $this->field-group==("One-time activities") && $this->field->value()=="Completed") {
$points_for_one_time_challenges = $points_for_one_time_challenges + 25; }
?>
<?php if( $this->field-group==("Daily activities) {
$points_for_daily_challenges = $points_for_daily_challenges + ($this->field->value() * 10); }
?>
I also removed the echo in the print section. I don’t really need a heading for it.