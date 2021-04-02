Help with php code

crowwoods1: crowwoods1: Unfortunately, there’s no change to the critical error message.

Unfortunately, there’s also no change to the fact that you haven’t told us what that critical error message says. I can’t help any further until you do that. We can try things all day, and then maybe your error message is complaining about something entirely unrelated.

John_Betong: John_Betong: Hyphens are not allowed in PHP variable names: ( $this->field-group )

Oh, that’s interesting, I hadn’t picked up on those being variable names. Come to that, spaces wouldn’t be ideal, either, if I’m reading it correctly.

In these two lines:

<?php $this->print_points_for_one_time_challenges; ?> <?php $this->print_points_for_daily_challenges; ?>

shouldn’t there be () on the end to denote that these are functions? I haven’t done a massive amount with OO, and nothing with Wordpress, but I thought that the parentheses were required even when there are no parameters to be passed to the function. And presumably there are no syntax errors in the definition of those two functions.

But, we’re all guessing, when the critical error message would probably tell us (a) what the error is, and (b) what line it is on.