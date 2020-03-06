Help with Oracle DEFAULT with strange error, it makes no sense

Hi, i’m working on a lil project and basically, i’m trying to add a DEFAULT value for when the insert is empty but am getting an error and literally have no reason why.
What i want to happen is if you don’t fill out the description column, i want the default value to be inserted otherwise insert the custom value but an error is produced. All help much appreciated!
My create table code:
CREATE TABLE project_details (
pid NUMBER(11),
pname VARCHAR(50) NOT NULL,
pdesc VARCHAR(500) DEFAULT 'N/A',
CONSTRAINT pid_pk PRIMARY KEY (pid),
CONSTRAINT pname_check CHECK(pname != ''),
CONSTRAINT pdesc_check CHECK(pdesc != '')
);
Error starting at line : 107 in command -
INSERT INTO project_details (pid, pname) VALUES (4, 'Baker Dozen Website', '')
Error at Command Line : 107 Column : 13
Error report -
SQL Error: ORA-00913: too many values
00913. 00000 - "too many values"
*Cause:
*Action:
What i am trying to insert:
INSERT INTO project_details (pid, pname) VALUES (3, 'Local Shop POS', 'A Pos');
INSERT INTO project_details (pid, pname) VALUES (4, 'Baker Dozen Website');