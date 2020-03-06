Help with Oracle DEFAULT with strange error, it makes no sense

Hi, i’m working on a lil project and basically, i’m trying to add a DEFAULT value for when the insert is empty but am getting an error and literally have no reason why.

What i want to happen is if you don’t fill out the description column, i want the default value to be inserted otherwise insert the custom value but an error is produced. All help much appreciated!

My create table code:

CREATE TABLE project_details ( pid NUMBER(11), pname VARCHAR(50) NOT NULL, pdesc VARCHAR(500) DEFAULT 'N/A', CONSTRAINT pid_pk PRIMARY KEY (pid), CONSTRAINT pname_check CHECK(pname != ''), CONSTRAINT pdesc_check CHECK(pdesc != '') );

Error starting at line : 107 in command - INSERT INTO project_details (pid, pname) VALUES (4, 'Baker Dozen Website', '') Error at Command Line : 107 Column : 13 Error report - SQL Error: ORA-00913: too many values 00913. 00000 - "too many values" *Cause: *Action:

What i am trying to insert: