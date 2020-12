Help with one page React

If you are just getting started with React, might I suggest you look into functional components instead of (or in addition to) class-based components.

Functional components are functions (as opposed to classes) that accept props and return JSX:

const App = (props) => { return ( <div className="styling"> <h1>Hi, {props.name}</h1> </div> ); } ReactDOM.render(<App name='Jim' />, document.querySelector('#app'));

Previously function components were used to render out static HTML, but whenever a component had any state, or needed to use a lifecyle method (for example when fetching data), you would reach for a class-based component.

This changed however in React 16.8, with the addition of hooks. These let you use state and other React features without writing a class.

Since then, hooks have taken the React world by storm. While class-based components aren’t going anywhere for the foreseeable future, the React team recommends writing new components as functional components and using hooks if they need to maintain any state etc.

SitePoint just published a ton of React content as part of their React hub. If you’re looking for anything in particular, I can probably point you towards a good resources.