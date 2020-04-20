Help with modal window

I am using this modal window code successfully, where a selection must be made to proceed:
<script>
$(document).ready(function() {
new jBox('Confirm', {
content: '<h5 style="color:white;">Simply Select <i>Continue</i><br /> To Agree To The</h5> <a href="/terms.html"><h5 style="color:#cccccc;"><u>Terms</u></h5></a>',
width: 430,
height: 105,
cancelButton: '<a href="/index.html"><h5 style="color:white;">Return Home</h5></a>',
confirmButton: '<h5 style="color:white;">Continue</h5>',
confirm: function () {
close();
},
cancel: function () {
disable(),
window.location.href = "/index.html";
}
}).open();
});
</script>
I’m trying to modify it so that a Form, with a name and email address, would be required, as well, in order to proceed. I attempted adding the … code to the content: ’ ', area of the code above, with no success.
Any guidance will be appreciated.