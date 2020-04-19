Help with modal window

Hi @ChrisjChrisj, first of all I would suggest not to put your markup in your JS as this becomes unreadable pretty quickly; instead, use template elements (also, better avoid inline styles and wrapping everything in headline elements just to make the text larger – this should all be done in your dedicated CSS files):

<template id="modal-content"> Please fill in your name and email: <form> <label> Name: <input type="text" name="name" required> </label> <label> Email: <input type="email" name="email" required> </label> </form> </template> <template id="modal-cancel"> <a href="/index.html">Return Home</a> </template> <template id="modal-confirm"> Continue </template>

As for the JS, I’m not familiar with jBox but from looking at the API there doesn’t seem to be a way to directly disable the confirm button; what you might do though is removing the default click handler when the modal opens, and then manually close the modal after checking the validity of the contained form:

$(document).ready(function () { new jBox('Confirm', { content: $('#modal-content').html(), cancelButton: $('#modal-cancel').html(), confirmButton: $('#modal-confirm').html(), onOpen: function () { // Get a reference to the form within // the modal content var form = $('form', this.content).get(0) // Remove the default click handler this.submitButton.off('click') // Then first test for the form validity // before closing the modal this.submitButton.on('click', function () { if (form.reportValidity()) { this.close() } }.bind(this)) } }).open() })

(BTW your cancel() method is actually redundant as jBox already checks for the href in your cancel button markup anyway. Furthermore, your disbale() and close() functions are not defined…)

Anyway I’m not sure if that jBox library is really intended for embedded forms and the like TBH, so you might look for a more sophisticated solution here.