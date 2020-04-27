Help with modal window

Thanks for your replies.
So, I am currently using this, but after ‘Continue’ is selected, the mail is sent but the jBox doesn’t close, and I don’t know if anything is getting validated:
var myConfirm;
$(document).ready(function() {
myConfirm = new jBox('Confirm', {
content: $('.my-jbox-form'),
width: 830,
height: 205,
cancelButton: 'Return Home',
confirmButton: 'Continue',
closeOnConfirm: false,
closeOnEsc: false,
confirm: function() {
$.ajax({
url: 'https://...../submit.php',
method: 'post',
data: {
name: $('#name').val(),
email: $('#email').val()
},
success: function (response) {
console.log(response);
if (response.success) {
alert('Success');
} else {
alert('Error');
}
}
});
along with this:
<div class="my-jbox-form" style="display: none">
<input class="form-control" type="text" id="name" placeholder="Name">
<br>
<label><input class="form-control" type="email" id="email" placeholder="Email" list="defaultEmails" size="64" maxlength="256" multiple required>
</label>
</div>
<datalist id="defaultEmails">
<option value="jbond007@mi6.defence.gov.uk">
<option value="jbourne@unknown.net">
<option value="nfury@shield.org">
<option value="tony@starkindustries.com">
<option value="hulk@grrrrrrrr.arg">
</datalist>
any additional assistance/guidance is appreciated.