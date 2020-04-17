Help with modal window

#1

I am using this modal window code successfully, where a selection must be made to proceed:

<script>
$(document).ready(function() {
new jBox('Confirm', {
content: '<h5 style="color:white;">Simply Select <i>Continue</i><br /> To Agree To The</h5> <a href="/terms.html"><h5 style="color:#cccccc;"><u>Terms</u></h5></a>',
width: 430,
height: 105,
cancelButton: '<a href="/index.html"><h5 style="color:white;">Return Home</h5></a>',
confirmButton: '<h5 style="color:white;">Continue</h5>',
confirm: function () {
close();
},
    cancel: function () {
    disable(),
    window.location.href = "/index.html";
    }
  }).open();
});
</script>

I’m trying to modify it so that a Form, with a name and email address, would be required, as well, in order to proceed. I attempted adding the … code to the content: ’ ', area of the code above, with no success.
Any guidance will be appreciated.

#2

Hi @ChrisjChrisj, first of all I would suggest not to put your markup in your JS as this becomes unreadable pretty quickly; instead, use template elements (also, better avoid inline styles and wrapping everything in headline elements just to make the text larger – this should all be done in your dedicated CSS files):

<template id="modal-content">
  Please fill in your name and email:

  <form>
    <label>
      Name:
      <input type="text" name="name" required>
    </label>

    <label>
      Email:
      <input type="email" name="email" required>
    </label>
  </form>
</template>

<template id="modal-cancel">
  <a href="/index.html">Return Home</a>
</template>

<template id="modal-confirm">
  Continue
</template>

As for the JS, I’m not familiar with jBox but from looking at the API there doesn’t seem to be a way to directly disable the confirm button; what you might do though is removing the default click handler when the modal opens, and then manually close the modal after checking the validity of the contained form:

$(document).ready(function () {
  new jBox('Confirm', {
    content: $('#modal-content').html(),
    cancelButton: $('#modal-cancel').html(),
    confirmButton: $('#modal-confirm').html(),
    onOpen: function () {
      // Get a reference to the form within
      // the modal content
      var form = $('form', this.content).get(0)

      // Remove the default click handler
      this.submitButton.off('click')

      // Then first test for the form validity
      // before closing the modal
      this.submitButton.on('click', function () {
        if (form.reportValidity()) {
          this.close()
        }
      }.bind(this))
    }
  }).open()
})

(BTW your cancel() method is actually redundant as jBox already checks for the href in your cancel button markup anyway. Furthermore, your disbale() and close() functions are not defined…)

Anyway I’m not sure if that jBox library is really intended for embedded forms and the like TBH, so you might look for a more sophisticated solution here.

#3

Thanks for your reply.
Can you give me an example of this:
// Get a reference to the form within
// the modal content

Also, maybe you can help me some more after seeing this .js file plugin that shows this:
// Content
content: null, // You can use HTML or a jQuery element, e.g. jQuery(’#jBox-content’). The elements will be appended to the content element and then made visible, so hide them with style=“display: none” beforehand

getContent: null, // Get the content from an attribute when jBox opens, e.g. getContent: ‘data-content’. Use ‘html’ to get the attached elements HTML as content

title: null, // Adds a title to your jBox

getTitle: null, // Get the title from an attribute when jBox opens, e.g. getTitle: ‘data-title’

footer: null, // Adds a footer to your jBox

isolateScroll: true, // Isolates scrolling to the content container

any additional help is appreciated.