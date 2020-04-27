Help with modal window

It’s just the following line:
var form = $('form', this.content).get(0)
Inside the
onOpen() callback,
this refers to the jBox instance, and its
content property to its (jQuery’d) content. From that content, you can then get a reference to the contained form; however we need the actual DOM element (via
get(0)) so we can call its
reportValidity()mehod, which jQuery does not support AFAIK.
Ah I was not aware of this; in this case you can also just write
new jBox('Confirm', {
content: $('#modal-content'),
cancelButton: $('#modal-cancel'),
confirmButton: $('#modal-confirm'),
// ...
}).open()
– i.e. without the
html() calls. Note however that this will append the referenced elements themselves to the modal (unless you explicitly pass
clone()'d copies); this also means that it won’t work with
template elements, so you’d just use
divs instead then.
As for the
getContent option, this seems to be used when
attach()ing the modal to an element such as
<a href="" data-content="Some content" id="open">Open modal</a>
<script>
new jBox('Confirm', {
getContent: 'data-content'
}).attach('#open')
</script>
This is obviously not suitable for complex markup such as forms though, or any markup other than text for that matter.