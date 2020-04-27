Help with modal window

ChrisjChrisj: ChrisjChrisj: Can you give me an example of this:

// Get a reference to the form within

// the modal content

It’s just the following line:

var form = $('form', this.content).get(0)

Inside the onOpen() callback, this refers to the jBox instance, and its content property to its (jQuery’d) content. From that content, you can then get a reference to the contained form; however we need the actual DOM element (via get(0) ) so we can call its reportValidity() mehod, which jQuery does not support AFAIK.

ChrisjChrisj: ChrisjChrisj: You can use HTML or a jQuery element, e.g. jQuery(’#jBox-content’).

Ah I was not aware of this; in this case you can also just write

new jBox('Confirm', { content: $('#modal-content'), cancelButton: $('#modal-cancel'), confirmButton: $('#modal-confirm'), // ... }).open()

– i.e. without the html() calls. Note however that this will append the referenced elements themselves to the modal (unless you explicitly pass clone() 'd copies); this also means that it won’t work with template elements, so you’d just use div s instead then.

As for the getContent option, this seems to be used when attach() ing the modal to an element such as

<a href="" data-content="Some content" id="open">Open modal</a> <script> new jBox('Confirm', { getContent: 'data-content' }).attach('#open') </script>

This is obviously not suitable for complex markup such as forms though, or any markup other than text for that matter.