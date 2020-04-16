Help with modal window

I am using this modal window code successfully, where a selection must be made to proceed:

<script> $(document).ready(function() { new jBox('Confirm', { content: '<h5 style="color:white;">Simply Select <i>Continue</i><br /> To Agree To The</h5> <a href="/terms.html"><h5 style="color:#cccccc;"><u>Terms</u></h5></a>', width: 430, height: 105, cancelButton: '<a href="/index.html"><h5 style="color:white;">Return Home</h5></a>', confirmButton: '<h5 style="color:white;">Continue</h5>', confirm: function () { close(); }, cancel: function () { disable(), window.location.href = "/index.html"; } }).open(); }); </script>

I’m trying to modify it so that a Form, with a name and email address, would be required, as well, in order to proceed. I attempted adding the … code to the content: ’ ', area of the code above, with no success.

Any guidance will be appreciated.