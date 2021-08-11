Help with mobile view font sizing

I have this headline on a web page that displays successfully. However, I’ve tried to enlarge the text for mobile view without success. Here’s the code:

window.onload = function(){ setTimeout(function(){ play(); }, 6500); }; setTimeout(fade_out, 29000); function fade_out() { $("#logo").fadeOut().empty(); } function play() { var blue = '#fff'; var l = Snap('#logo'); var p = l.select('path'); l.clear(); l.append(p); p.attr({ fill: blue, stroke: '#fff', }); setTimeout( function() { // modify this one line below, and see the result ! var logoTitle = 'This Is The Headline'; var logoRandom = ''; var logoTitleContainer = l.text(0, '100%', ''); var possible = "-+*/|}{[]~\\\":;?/.><=+-_)(*&^%$#@!)}"; logoTitleContainer.attr({ fontSize: 70, fontFamily: 'Arial', fontWeight: '700' }); function generateRandomTitle(i, logoRandom) { setTimeout( function() { logoTitleContainer.attr({ text: logoRandom }); }, i*70 ); } for( var i=0; i < logoTitle.length+1; i++ ) { logoRandom = logoTitle.substr(0, i); for( var j=i; j < logoTitle.length; j++ ) { logoRandom += possible.charAt(Math.floor(Math.random() * possible.length)); } generateRandomTitle(i, logoRandom); logoRandom = ''; } }, 600 ); }

I have tried to change the font size in the responsive mobile css like so, without success:

#logo { width: 110vw; font-size: 75px; margin:9vw 4vw 12vw 20.5vw; padding: 1vw 8vw 16vw 20vw; align-items: center; font-weight: 900; }

and here’s the html: