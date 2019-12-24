Help with making td have fully transparent background

Forgive my stupid question - I’m horribly rusty. I haven’t opened Coda for years. See the search box in the upper right side? https://bit.ly/2lq5LM4 There is around 6px padding around the input that I need to make fully transparent. For the life of me I can’t figure it out. If you click “animation off” (in top bar) then you can see what I’m referring to better if the ballon is constantly behind it.

I could remove all the padding but then it creates a headache of trying to position the X correctly that pops into view once you type something in the input.

Thanks for looking - I appreciate it!