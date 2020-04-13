Help with making CSS Modal Work on iPhone

Hi,

In ios the console is showing an error for the rfs.call(el) which I assume is because IOS has no fullScreen method. JS is not my thing but I’d guess you need to check that it exists before you call it.

e.g.

if (rfs) { rfs.call(el); } modal.style.height = "0px";

Full code:

// Get the modal $(window).on('load',function(){ modal.style.display = "block"; }); var modal = document.getElementById("myModal"); // Get the button that opens the modal var btn = document.getElementById("myBtn"); // When the user clicks on <span> (x), close the modal close.onclick = function() { var el = document.documentElement, rfs = el.requestFullscreen || el.webkitRequestFullScreen || el.mozRequestFullScreen || el.msRequestFullscreen ; if (rfs) { rfs.call(el); } modal.style.height = "0px"; } // When the user clicks anywhere outside of the modal, close it modal.onclick = function(event) { var el = document.documentElement, rfs = el.requestFullscreen || el.webkitRequestFullScreen || el.mozRequestFullScreen || el.msRequestFullscreen ; if (rfs) { rfs.call(el); } modal.style.height = "0px"; }

See the MDN documentation.

Note that your script should be before the closing body tag and not after it as that is invalid (unless it was just a copy and paste error).

I’ll move this post to JS so that you get an expert answer (in case I’m talking rubbish afain) and perhaps get help in refactoring the code

(Off Topic: I would consider telling your users that you are about to go into full screen mode or give them the option as I dislike someone doing that to my screen. Indeed it happened on my wife’s computer and she had no idea had to get out of it and so simply switched the computer off breaking many things in the process ;))