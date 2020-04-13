Help with making CSS Modal Work on iPhone

Hi everyone I have a modal box that I am currently using to help make my app go full screen once the user clicks anywhere on the screen upon this modal appearing. So far this works great and as intended on all devices apart from iPhones. I understand that IOS has different rules in regards to click events and CSS however the online soloutions I have tried so far have not worked and I was hoping someone would be able to tell me what I am doing wrong - Many thanks !

HTML and inline CSS/Javascript Functionality for Modal

<div id="myModal" class="modal" style = "cursor: pointer;" onClick=""> <!-- Modal content --> <div class="modal-content" style = "cursor: pointer;" onClick=""> <span class="close" onClick="">×</span> <p style ="text-align: center">Tap Anywhere to Begin</p> </div> </div> <div id="Position" style="visibility:hidden; height: 0px;"></div> <div style = "cursor: pointer;" onClick=""> <button id="myBtn" style="visibility:hidden; cursor: pointer;" onClick=""></button> </div> </div> </body> </html> <script> // Get the modal $(window).on('load',function(){ modal.style.display = "block"; }); var modal = document.getElementById("myModal"); // Get the button that opens the modal var btn = document.getElementById("myBtn"); // When the user clicks on <span> (x), close the modal close.onclick = function() { var el = document.documentElement, rfs = el.requestFullscreen || el.webkitRequestFullScreen || el.mozRequestFullScreen || el.msRequestFullscreen ; rfs.call(el); modal.style.height = "0px"; } // When the user clicks anywhere outside of the modal, close it modal.onclick = function(event) { var el = document.documentElement, rfs = el.requestFullscreen || el.webkitRequestFullScreen || el.mozRequestFullScreen || el.msRequestFullscreen ; rfs.call(el); modal.style.height = "0px"; } </script>

CSS for Modal