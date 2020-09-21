Help with making a scene in JavaFX!

Hello.I am new to Java and I am trying to develop a project in which I have some classes and i have to build scenes for them in JavaFX.I have been trying for days now to finish a Scene but unfortunately i can’t.Here is a sample of my code along with an image showing how the Scene should appear to users when finished.Thanks in advance.

package lab.unipi.gui; import javafx.event.EventHandler; import javafx.geometry.Pos; import javafx.scene.Scene; import javafx.scene.control.Button; import javafx.scene.control.Label; import javafx.scene.control.TableColumn; import javafx.scene.control.TableView; import javafx.scene.control.TextField; import javafx.scene.control.cell.PropertyValueFactory; import javafx.scene.input.MouseEvent; import javafx.scene.layout.FlowPane; import javafx.scene.layout.GridPane; import lab.unipi.core.Store; import java.util.ArrayList; import java.util.List; public class StoreSceneCreator extends SceneCreator implements EventHandler<MouseEvent> { //List of cities ArrayList<Store> storeList; //Flow Pane FlowPane buttonFlowPane; //Grid Panes GridPane rootGridPane, inputFieldsPane; //2nd Scene Buttons Button addBtn, showBtn, changeBtn, deleteBtn; //2nd Scene Labels Label cityLbl, storeLbl; //2nd Scene Text Fields TextField storeField, cityField; //Table View TableView<Store> storeTableView; // Arxikopoihsh Scene Creator // public StoreSceneCreator(double width, double height) { super(width, height); // Arxikopoihsh Pediwn-Fields // storeList = new ArrayList<>(); rootGridPane = new GridPane(); buttonFlowPane = new FlowPane(); cityLbl = new Label("City"); storeLbl = new Label("Store Name"); storeField = new TextField(); cityField = new TextField(); addBtn = new Button("New Store"); showBtn = new Button("View all"); changeBtn = new Button("Update"); deleteBtn = new Button("Delete"); inputFieldsPane = new GridPane(); storeTableView = new TableView<>(); // Customize buttonFlowPane // buttonFlowPane.setHgap(10); buttonFlowPane.getChildren().add(addBtn); buttonFlowPane.getChildren().add(showBtn); buttonFlowPane.getChildren().add(changeBtn); buttonFlowPane.getChildren().add(deleteBtn); buttonFlowPane.setAlignment(Pos.BOTTOM_CENTER); // Customize inputFieldsPane // inputFieldsPane.setAlignment(Pos.TOP_RIGHT); inputFieldsPane.setVgap(10); inputFieldsPane.setHgap(10); inputFieldsPane.add(cityLbl, 0, 0); inputFieldsPane.add(cityField, 1, 0); inputFieldsPane.add(storeLbl, 0, 1); inputFieldsPane.add(storeField, 1, 1); // Customize rootGridPane // rootGridPane.setVgap(10); rootGridPane.setHgap(10); rootGridPane.add(inputFieldsPane, 1, 0); rootGridPane.add(storeTableView, 0, 0); rootGridPane.add(buttonFlowPane, 0, 2); // Customize TableView// TableColumn<Store, String> storecodeColumn = new TableColumn<>("Store Code"); storecodeColumn.setCellValueFactory(new PropertyValueFactory<>("store code")); storeTableView.getColumns().add(storecodeColumn); TableColumn<Store, String> storenameColumn = new TableColumn<>("Store Name"); storenameColumn.setCellValueFactory(new PropertyValueFactory<>("store name")); storeTableView.getColumns().add(storenameColumn); TableColumn<Store, String> cityColumn = new TableColumn<>("City"); cityColumn.setCellValueFactory(new PropertyValueFactory<>("city")); storeTableView.getColumns().add(cityColumn); // Desimo Buttons // addBtn.setOnMouseClicked(this); showBtn.setOnMouseClicked(this); changeBtn.setOnMouseClicked(this); deleteBtn.setOnMouseClicked(this); storeTableView.setOnMouseClicked(this); } @Override public void handle(MouseEvent event) { if (event.getSource() == addBtn) { String CityName = cityField.getText(); String NameOfStore = storeField.getText(); double StoreCode = Math.random(); createStore(CityName, NameOfStore); } if (event.getSource() == showBtn) { String CityName = cityField.getText(); String NameOfStore= storeField.getText(); showStore(CityName, NameOfStore); tableSync(); clearTextFields(); } if (event.getSource() == deleteBtn) { deleteStore(storeField.getText()); tableSync(); clearTextFields(); } if (event.getSource() == changeBtn) { String NameOfStore = storeField.getText(); } if (event.getSource() == storeTableView) { Store selectedStore = storeTableView.getSelectionModel().getSelectedItem(); if (selectedStore != null) { cityField.setText(selectedStore.getCityName()); storeField.setText(selectedStore.getNameOfStore()); } } } public void deleteStore(String CityName) { for (int i = 0; i<storeList.size(); i++) { if(storeList.get(i).getCityName().equals(CityName)) { storeList.remove(i); break; } } } public void createStore(String CityName, String NameOfStore) { Store s = new Store(CityName, NameOfStore); storeList.add(s); } public void showStore(String CityName, String NameOfStore) { for(Store s : storeList) { if ((s.getCityName()).equals(CityName)) { ((Store) s).setNameOfStore(NameOfStore); } } } public void clearTextFields() { cityField.setText(""); storeField.setText(""); } @Override Scene createScene() { return new Scene(rootGridPane, width, height); } // Sygxronismos stoixeiwn tableView me storeList // public void tableSync() { List<Store> items = storeTableView.getItems(); items.clear(); for (Store s : storeList) { if (s instanceof Store) { items.add((Store) s); } } } }