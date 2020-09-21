Help with making a scene in JavaFX!

Hello.I am new to Java and I am trying to develop a project in which I have some classes and i have to build scenes for them in JavaFX.I have been trying for days now to finish a Scene but unfortunately i can’t.Here is a sample of my code along with an image showing how the Scene should appear to users when finished.Thanks in advance.
package lab.unipi.gui;
import javafx.event.EventHandler;
import javafx.geometry.Pos;
import javafx.scene.Scene;
import javafx.scene.control.Button;
import javafx.scene.control.Label;
import javafx.scene.control.TableColumn;
import javafx.scene.control.TableView;
import javafx.scene.control.TextField;
import javafx.scene.control.cell.PropertyValueFactory;
import javafx.scene.input.MouseEvent;
import javafx.scene.layout.FlowPane;
import javafx.scene.layout.GridPane;
import lab.unipi.core.Store;
import java.util.ArrayList;
import java.util.List;
public class StoreSceneCreator extends SceneCreator implements EventHandler<MouseEvent> {
//List of cities
ArrayList<Store> storeList;
//Flow Pane
FlowPane buttonFlowPane;
//Grid Panes
GridPane rootGridPane, inputFieldsPane;
//2nd Scene Buttons
Button addBtn, showBtn, changeBtn, deleteBtn;
//2nd Scene Labels
Label cityLbl, storeLbl;
//2nd Scene Text Fields
TextField storeField, cityField;
//Table View
TableView<Store> storeTableView;
// Arxikopoihsh Scene Creator //
public StoreSceneCreator(double width, double height) {
super(width, height);
// Arxikopoihsh Pediwn-Fields //
storeList = new ArrayList<>();
rootGridPane = new GridPane();
buttonFlowPane = new FlowPane();
cityLbl = new Label("City");
storeLbl = new Label("Store Name");
storeField = new TextField();
cityField = new TextField();
addBtn = new Button("New Store");
showBtn = new Button("View all");
changeBtn = new Button("Update");
deleteBtn = new Button("Delete");
inputFieldsPane = new GridPane();
storeTableView = new TableView<>();
// Customize buttonFlowPane //
buttonFlowPane.setHgap(10);
buttonFlowPane.getChildren().add(addBtn);
buttonFlowPane.getChildren().add(showBtn);
buttonFlowPane.getChildren().add(changeBtn);
buttonFlowPane.getChildren().add(deleteBtn);
buttonFlowPane.setAlignment(Pos.BOTTOM_CENTER);
// Customize inputFieldsPane //
inputFieldsPane.setAlignment(Pos.TOP_RIGHT);
inputFieldsPane.setVgap(10);
inputFieldsPane.setHgap(10);
inputFieldsPane.add(cityLbl, 0, 0);
inputFieldsPane.add(cityField, 1, 0);
inputFieldsPane.add(storeLbl, 0, 1);
inputFieldsPane.add(storeField, 1, 1);
// Customize rootGridPane //
rootGridPane.setVgap(10);
rootGridPane.setHgap(10);
rootGridPane.add(inputFieldsPane, 1, 0);
rootGridPane.add(storeTableView, 0, 0);
rootGridPane.add(buttonFlowPane, 0, 2);
// Customize TableView//
TableColumn<Store, String> storecodeColumn = new TableColumn<>("Store Code");
storecodeColumn.setCellValueFactory(new PropertyValueFactory<>("store code"));
storeTableView.getColumns().add(storecodeColumn);
TableColumn<Store, String> storenameColumn = new TableColumn<>("Store Name");
storenameColumn.setCellValueFactory(new PropertyValueFactory<>("store name"));
storeTableView.getColumns().add(storenameColumn);
TableColumn<Store, String> cityColumn = new TableColumn<>("City");
cityColumn.setCellValueFactory(new PropertyValueFactory<>("city"));
storeTableView.getColumns().add(cityColumn);
// Desimo Buttons //
addBtn.setOnMouseClicked(this);
showBtn.setOnMouseClicked(this);
changeBtn.setOnMouseClicked(this);
deleteBtn.setOnMouseClicked(this);
storeTableView.setOnMouseClicked(this);
}
@Override
public void handle(MouseEvent event) {
if (event.getSource() == addBtn) {
String CityName = cityField.getText();
String NameOfStore = storeField.getText();
double StoreCode = Math.random();
createStore(CityName, NameOfStore);
}
if (event.getSource() == showBtn) {
String CityName = cityField.getText();
String NameOfStore= storeField.getText();
showStore(CityName, NameOfStore);
tableSync();
clearTextFields();
}
if (event.getSource() == deleteBtn) {
deleteStore(storeField.getText());
tableSync();
clearTextFields();
}
if (event.getSource() == changeBtn) {
String NameOfStore = storeField.getText();
}
if (event.getSource() == storeTableView) {
Store selectedStore = storeTableView.getSelectionModel().getSelectedItem();
if (selectedStore != null) {
cityField.setText(selectedStore.getCityName());
storeField.setText(selectedStore.getNameOfStore());
}
}
}
public void deleteStore(String CityName) {
for (int i = 0; i<storeList.size(); i++) {
if(storeList.get(i).getCityName().equals(CityName)) {
storeList.remove(i);
break;
}
}
}
public void createStore(String CityName, String NameOfStore) {
Store s = new Store(CityName, NameOfStore);
storeList.add(s);
}
public void showStore(String CityName, String NameOfStore) {
for(Store s : storeList) {
if ((s.getCityName()).equals(CityName)) {
((Store) s).setNameOfStore(NameOfStore);
}
}
}
public void clearTextFields() {
cityField.setText("");
storeField.setText("");
}
@Override
Scene createScene() {
return new Scene(rootGridPane, width, height);
}
// Sygxronismos stoixeiwn tableView me storeList //
public void tableSync() {
List<Store> items = storeTableView.getItems();
items.clear();
for (Store s : storeList) {
if (s instanceof Store) {
items.add((Store) s);
}
}
}
}