Help with JQuery toggle or Show/hide

aaron4osu: aaron4osu: I have a code pen where the first button works, but the other two do not.

You didn’t add the ids on to the other buttons that the jquery is using.

e.g.

<p><a id="show-location-menu" class="btn btn-lg btn-primary" href="#">Service 1</a></p> <h6 class="or">OR</h6> <p><a id="show-stylist-menu" class="btn btn-lg btn-warning" href="#">Service 2</a></p> <h6 class="or">OR</h6> <p><a id="show-service-menu" class="btn btn-lg btn-info" href="#">Service 3</a></p>

That will open the elements but then you’d need to close them properly.

aaron4osu: aaron4osu: Also if someone has a cleaner way of doing this I’m open to that as well.

You are better off waiting for the JS experts around here but here’s my basic solution.

$(document).ready(function () { $(".btn-toggle").click(function () { var destination = $(this).attr("href"); $(".search-box").slideUp("slow"); $(destination).slideDown("slow"); }); $(".close").click(function () { $(".search-box").slideDown("slow"); $(".toggleSearch").slideUp("slow"); }); });

You will need to add (and remove) some new classes and supply hrefs for the destinations to the html like this.

<div class="search-box"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-md-12 text-center buttons-block"> <p><a class="btn-toggle btn btn-lg btn-primary" href="#service1">Service 1</a></p> <p class="or">OR</p> <p><a id="show-stylist-menu" class="btn-toggle btn btn-lg btn-warning" href="#service2">Service 2</a></p> <p class="or">OR</p> <p><a id="show-service-menu" class="btn-toggle btn btn-lg btn-info" href="#service3">Service 3</a></p> </div> </div><!-- close row --> </div><!-- close search box --> <div id="service1" class="location-box toggleSearch" style="display: none;"> <h1>Service 1</h1> <p><a href="#">Option a</a></p> <p><a href="#">Option b</a></p> <p><a href="#">Option c</a></p> <p><a href="#">Option d</a></p> <p><a class="btn btn-default close" href="#">close</a></p> </div><!-- close search box --> <div id="service2" class="stylist-box toggleSearch" style="display: none;"> <h1>Service 2</h1> <p> <a href="#">Option a</a></p> <p><a href="#">Option b</a></p> <p> <a href="#">Option c</a></p> <p><a href="#">Option d</a></p> <p> <a class="btn btn-default close" href="#">close</a></p> </div><!-- close search box --> <div id="service3" class="service-box toggleSearch" style="display: none;"> <h1>Service 3</h1> <p> <a href="#">Option a</a></p> <p><a href="#">Option b</a></p> <p> <a href="#">Option c</a></p> <p><a href="#">Option d</a></p> <p> <a class="btn btn-default close" href="#">close</a></p> </div><!-- close search box -->

The advantage of the above method is that you can add more or less items without changing the js.

I’m sure one of the js gurus will refine it even more when they look in here

Note I removed your H6 tags as they are not semantic where you had them as the word 'OR" is not a heading and you can’t jump to heading levels like that anyway. They must be in a logical order. Im not sure that three h1 headings on a page is a good idea either (although html5 does allow).

Your options should probably be a list structure also. Try to make your html semantic and then your half way there already