I have a bootstrap 3 modal and inside I have 3 buttons for my 3 service categories. On click of any of the 3 buttons I’m trying to hide the div with the 3 buttons (.search-box) and show the corresponding div for the button clicked (.location-box, .stylist-box, or service-box).

I have a code pen where the first button works, but the other two do not. Any suggestions. Also if someone has a cleaner way of doing this I’m open to that as well.

https://codepen.io/aaron4osu/pen/OJMoyEB