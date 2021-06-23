Help with jquery hide with select option

I want to use the code here https://codepen.io/SitePoint/pen/mGgDf. But I want to make default Option 1 displayed(instead of Make a Selection) with its content while hiding others. How can I do this? I have deleted Make a Selection which is the default(so far so good) and then Option 1 appears as default but its content remains hidden.How can make the content of Option 1 displayed in default(when page is opened or browser is refreshed)?
$('.jqueryOptions').hide();
=>
$('.jqueryOptions').hide();
$('.opt1').slideDown();
$(".opt1").addClass('current-opt');
thanks m_hutley, worked perfectly, glad i joined this forum.
hi, i got into another problem with the solution provided above, now i cannot change the select option back to the default when i refresh the browser.
Just remove the
disabled attribute from that option, and you will be able to select it.
hi, i don’t have the disabled attribute in any option, i have selected but i removed it too but same thing. When i refresh the browser, the last opened option shown in the option field, but the content displayed is the default(the first option). I have
<select name="choose" id="choose" class="input-select">
<option value="a" selected>a</option>
<option value="b">b</option>
<option value="c">c</option>
</select>
for example, when i am currently in b(which is showing b content), and then refresh the page, the option field shows b but the content of a is shown(not b content).
how can solve this?