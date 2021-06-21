Help with jquery hide with select option

I want to use the code here https://codepen.io/SitePoint/pen/mGgDf. But I want to make default Option 1 displayed(instead of Make a Selection) with its content while hiding others. How can I do this? I have deleted Make a Selection which is the default(so far so good) and then Option 1 appears as default but its content remains hidden.How can make the content of Option 1 displayed in default(when page is opened or browser is refreshed)?