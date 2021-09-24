Help with jquery hide with select option

I want to use the code here https://codepen.io/SitePoint/pen/mGgDf. But I want to make default Option 1 displayed(instead of Make a Selection) with its content while hiding others. How can I do this? I have deleted Make a Selection which is the default(so far so good) and then Option 1 appears as default but its content remains hidden.How can make the content of Option 1 displayed in default(when page is opened or browser is refreshed)?
$('.jqueryOptions').hide();
=>
$('.jqueryOptions').hide();
$('.opt1').slideDown();
$(".opt1").addClass('current-opt');
thanks m_hutley, worked perfectly, glad i joined this forum.
hi, i got into another problem with the solution provided above, now i cannot change the select option back to the default when i refresh the browser.
Just remove the
disabled attribute from that option, and you will be able to select it.
hi, i don’t have the disabled attribute in any option, i have selected but i removed it too but same thing. When i refresh the browser, the last opened option shown in the option field, but the content displayed is the default(the first option). I have
<select name="choose" id="choose" class="input-select">
<option value="a" selected>a</option>
<option value="b">b</option>
<option value="c">c</option>
</select>
for example, when i am currently in b(which is showing b content), and then refresh the page, the option field shows b but the content of a is shown(not b content).
how can solve this?
I see the disabled attribute in the HTML codePen of your first post.
<option value="nul" selected disabled>Make a Selection</option>
That is why I brought it up, because it’s there causing the problem that you commented about.
hi,
I have mentioned above that I didn’t use the line
class="input-select"> <option value="nul" selected disabled>Make a Selection</option> as provided in the code here https://codepen.io/SitePoint/pen/mGgDf because i want to show the first option(a with its content) as opposed to the “make a selection”.
the content of the of a is displayed when page is refreshed which is what i want but how can i make the default option(a) appear in the select option when the page is refreshed?
As we have a conflict in regard to the code that you are currently using, can we please get an up to date version of the HTML+CSS+JS code that you are having trouble with?
hi, thanks for looking into this.
here are the codes:
css:
.select-area:after {
border-left: 6px solid transparent;
border-right: 6px solid transparent;
border-top: 10px solid #444;
bottom: 0;
content: '';
height: 0;
margin: auto;
pointer-events: none;
position: absolute;
right: 8px;
top: 0;
}
.select-area {
background-color: #fff;
border: 1px solid #ccc;
margin-bottom: 16px;
padding: 8px 4px;
position: relative;
}
.input-label {
cursor: pointer;
display: inline-block;
margin-bottom: 8px;
}
.input-select {
-webkit-appearance: textarea;
-moz-appearance: window;
background: none;
border: 0;
font-size: .8em;
font-weight: 300;
line-height: 1.33333;
margin: 0;
overflow: hidden;
padding-right: 28px;
padding: 0;
text-overflow: ellipsis;
width: 100%;
width: 110% \9;
z-index: 2;
}
.options {
height: 0% ;
overflow: hidden;
transition: all .3s;
visibility: hidden;
}
.jqueryOptions:before,
.options:before {
content: '';
display: block;
height: 100%;
position: fixed;
right: 0;
top: 0;
transform: translateY(100%);
width: 100%;
z-index: -1;
}
.current-opt:before,
.options:before {
transform: translateY(0%);
}
.a, .b, .c {
background: #d6f2e0;
}
.a, .b, .c:before {
background: #d6f2e0;
}
html:
<div class="select-area">
<option value="a" selected>a</option>
<option value="b">b</option>
<option value="c">c</option>
</select>
</div>
js:
<script>
$(function() {
$('.jqueryOptions').hide();
$('.a').slideDown();
$(".a").addClass('current-opt');
$('#choose').change(function () {
$('.jqueryOptions').slideUp();
$('.jqueryOptions').removeClass('current-opt');
$("." + $(this).val()).slideDown();
$("." + $(this).val()).addClass('current-opt');
});
});
</script>
