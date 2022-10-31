Help with JavaScript to produce a simple pre-loader for a web page and add a delay

Hi

First of all I have to say I am not familiar with JavaScript, I really tend to cut and paste it when I need it, but kind of understand the flow.

I have the following script that works but wonder if it is OK or outdated or if there is a better way.

<script> document.onreadystatechange = function() { if (document.readyState !== "complete") { document.querySelector( "body").style.visibility = "hidden"; document.querySelector( "#loader").style.visibility = "visible"; } else { document.querySelector( "#loader").style.display = "none"; document.querySelector( "body").style.visibility = "visible"; } }; </script>

Basically I hide everything except the loader div while the page is loading and display everything except the loader div when page is loaded. The loader div contains an animated gif.

The second thing I want to do is to add a delay in the page load for testing purposes because locally it loads virtually instantly. Obviously I could link to a large file or image but I would rather use something a bit more intuitive like setTimeout() but am really not sure where to put it or if it will actually delay the page load as far as Javascript is concerned.

Thanks in advance guys