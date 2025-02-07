Help with improving PageSpeed Insights results

Paga: Paga: so even with the glide i am getting around 5s of speed index in page insights , what could i be missing ?

The links below are traveling around the world (figuratively speaking), meaning that they automatically take longer time to load.

<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@glidejs/glide@3.6.0/dist/css/glide.core.min.css"> <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@5.0.2/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css" as="style" onload="this.onload=null;this.rel='stylesheet'">

While this link is to a file on your server ready to grab.

<link rel="stylesheet" href="css/all.min.css">

If you download the files from (https://cdn.jsdelivr.net) or similar to your server and serve them directly from your own server, it may be a lot faster.

<link rel="stylesheet" href="css/glide.core.min.css"> <link rel="stylesheet" href="css/bootstrap.min.css">

Try with the biggest file and measure if it does matter.

The latency traveling via https is normally way slower. (connecting, downloading and render) compared to loading from your own server. This applies to all files downloaded from internet outside your server. Fonts, CSS, Javascript, images etc.