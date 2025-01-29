Help with improving PageSpeed Insights results

I do not think this is the main problem. Your site suffers from YANGNI. I interpret that you download files that you either not use or may be use a only tiny bit of.
For an example you download jquery, but you only use 30 percent of this “framework”.
So this is the main reason for your slow speed IMO. And the carousel you only use about 20 percent. But still you have to download all dead meat.
Paga
January 29, 2025, 1:22pm
23
What about the images size , i been doing some tweaking in the website also found the file size is making a difference too and i want to ask if there is any place where i can compress the file by alot without losing quality ?
Almost all big images are already .webp, so IMO this is not the main problem. I think you should focus on
Reduce the unused jquery and the carousel (look at the previous map)
Not loading assets over internet. Move them to your server for less loading time.
Try to figure out if you need all stuff. Can it be made simpler and faster?
Just comment out carousel and jquery and see if it will load faster…