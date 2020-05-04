Help with improper code

I have a code issue, this does not appear on the page. If you could take a peek, maybe a misplaced bracket, or improper code… etc
var myConfirm;
$(document).ready(function() {
myConfirm = new jBox('Confirm', {
content: $('.my-jbox-form'),
width: 830,
height: 230,
cancelButton: 'Return Home',
confirmButton: 'Continue',
closeOnConfirm: false,
closeOnEsc: false,
confirm: function() {
$.ajax({
url: 'https://...../submit.php',
method: 'post',
data: {
name: $('#name').val(),
email: $('#email').val()
},
dataType: "json",
success: function (response) {
console.log(response);
if (response.success)
{
//myConfirm.close(),
new jBox('Notice', {
color: 'red',
content: 'Please fill in your name and email'
});
} else {
new jBox('Notice', {
color: 'green',
content: 'You filled in the textfields'
});
myConfirm.close();
}
}
return false;
}.bind(this),
cancel: function() {
//disable(),
window.location.href = "/index.html";
}
}).open();
});
any help is appreciated