Help with improper code

My sneaky technique is to put the code through beautifier.io which helps to separate me from assumptions I might make from the code.

It gives a too-large indent inside the document ready section, and also inside of the ajax call.

The first thing I notice is that the success and cancel properties are not at the same level of indentation. There is one too many closing braces after the success return statement. That fixes the ajax indenting issue.

.The content of the ajax call prevents me from seeing what’s above and below it at the same time. So let’s move the ajax properties out to a separate variable.

var ajaxProps = { url: 'https://...../submit.php', ... };

That let’s us more easily understand the rest of the code:

myConfirm = new jBox('Confirm', { content: $('.my-jbox-form'), width: 830, height: 230, cancelButton: 'Return Home', confirmButton: 'Continue', closeOnConfirm: false, closeOnEsc: false, confirm: function confirm() { $.ajax(ajaxProps).open(); });

Which tells us that the confirm method is missing a single closing curly brace, and the document ready is not closed either.

After fixing that up everything indents nicely, and should run a lot better for you.