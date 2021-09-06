Help with html 5 video embed?

OK here is the code i’m using for now. After days and days and more days of testing this is what seems to work the best. Using a m4v file first is how easyhtml5video generator does it in its code. Regardless of conversion type and method, when using mp4 my video would hang on my iPhone under 3g conditions. Using mv4 instead with a mp4 fallback seems to cure it. I haven’t been able to make the m4v version hang yet in my testing. Easyhtml5 withholds the type in the source on the mp4 - I don’t know why but i did too.
<video width="776" height="556" poster="image.jpg" controls autoplay loop>
<source src="virtual-tour.m4v" type="video/mp4">
<source src="virtual-tour.webm" type="video/webm">
<source src="virtual-tour.ogv" type="video/ogg">
<source src="virtual-tour.mp4">
<p>Sorry, your web browser does not support the HTML5 Video. You may <strong>Download the Virtual Tour instead:</strong> <a href="virtual-tour.m4v">M4V format</a> | <a href="virtual-tour.webm">WebM format</a> | <a href="virtual-tour.ogv">Ogg format</a> | <a href="virtual-tour.mp4">MP4 format</a></p>
On a MAC I used handbrake to convert the m4v and mp4. All other programs tested desaturated it a bit. Handbrake did not. I used Miro video decoder to convert the WebM - but gives horrible results on the Ogg extension so had to look elsewhere. I used cloud convert.org to convert the ogv/ogg extension - using 2500 video bitrate settings. Large file but anything less was very unacceptable quality.