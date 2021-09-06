Help with html 5 video embed?

Hello. Never done this. It seems strait forward. Let me know if there are any things I’m missing in regards to how I plan on doing it please? I was just going to youtube embed it into my site but there is quite a bit of quality loss. Hoping there won’t be with html 5?

So I have a .mov. Going to convert it to the 3 different video types (H.264, Theora OGG, and WebM) needed by using this free software http://easyhtml5video.com. Then use this code to embed it. Is this all correct??? Any better ways???