Help with having the text display upon the js delay function

#1

Upon page load the text displays and js excutes successfully:

function runAnimDelay() {     

  !function($){$.fn.scramble=function(t,e,n,i){("number"!=typeof t||NaN===t||t<1e3||t>2e4)&&(t=3e3),("number"!=typeof e||NaN===e||e<5||e>1e3)&&(e=20);var r={numbers:["1","0"],alphabet:["a","b","c","d","e","f","g","h","i","j","k","l","m","n","o","p","q","r","s","t","u","v","w","x","y","z"],punctuation:["@","#","$","%","^","*","(",")","&","+","=","}","{","|",":",";",">","<","?","~"," "],get alphanumeric(){return this.numbers.concat(this.alphabet)},get all(){return this.alphanumeric.concat(this.punctuation)}};void 0!==n&&n in r||(n="all"),n=r[n],i=void 0!==i&&i!==!1;var a=this.text();this.text("");var s=function(t){var e=t.length,n=Math.floor(Math.random()*e),r=t[n];return i?r.toUpperCase():r},o=function(t,e,n){var i=e.slice(0,n);return i=i.join(""),t.splice(0,i.length,i)},h=function(t){for(var e=[],i=0;i<t;i++)e.push(s(n));return e},c=function(n,i){this.iteration=0,this.spliceIteration=0,this.$element=n,this.word=i,this.len=i.length,this.arr=i.split("");var r=parseInt(t/e/this.len);this.scramble=function(t){this.iteration+=1;var e=h(this.len);this.iteration%r===0&&(this.spliceIteration+=1),o(e,this.arr,this.spliceIteration);var n=e.join("");this.$element.text(n),this.spliceIteration===this.len&&window.clearInterval(t)}},l=new c(this,a),u=window.setInterval(function(){l.scramble(u)},e);return this}}(jQuery);

  function runAnimation() {

    jQuery('#headline1').addClass('pre-animation');
    jQuery('#headline1').scramble(3000, 50, "punctuation", true);

    jQuery('#headline1').append('<span class="after">.</span>');
    jQuery('#headline1').removeClass( 'pre-animation' ).addClass('post-animation');
  }

  function runNext() {
    jQuery('#headline1').append( "<span>.</span>" );
  }

  runAnimation();
}

setTimeout(function () {
  runAnimDelay();
}, 8000);

But what I’d like is to have the text display upon the delay start.

I tried to add this without success:

  setTimeout(function(){
      $('#headline1').fadeIn('slow');
   },8000);

The css is this:

.span before {

  .pre-animation & {
    opacity: 0;
  }
}

.after {
  opacity: 0;
  transition: all 1s ease;

  .post-animation & {
    opacity: 1;
  }
}

#headline1 {
 font-family: arial;
  font-weight: 700;
  font-size: 5vw;
  color: #000000;
   margin-left: 15vw;
   border:1px solid orange;
   width: 70vw;
  &.animating {
    color: $animating;
  }
}

any guidance is welcomed…

#2

You can’t fade something in if its not already faded out? I guess you’d need to do this first.

$("#headline1").fadeOut(0);
setTimeout(function () {
  $("#headline1").fadeIn("slow");
}, 7000);

I don’t really think you will see the fadein effect though as you are scrambling the letters from the start so all you have at 8 seconds is the one letter which is when you set your fadein to begin.

I’m assuming you have something roughly like this:

#4

Much thanks…very helpful.
In your CodePen the headline appears and then the animation takes place.
I’d like to headline to be readable only upon viewing the animation result.
Can you suggest how to do that?