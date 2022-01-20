Help with having the text display upon the js delay function

Upon page load the text displays and js excutes successfully:
function runAnimDelay() {
!function($){$.fn.scramble=function(t,e,n,i){("number"!=typeof t||NaN===t||t<1e3||t>2e4)&&(t=3e3),("number"!=typeof e||NaN===e||e<5||e>1e3)&&(e=20);var r={numbers:["1","0"],alphabet:["a","b","c","d","e","f","g","h","i","j","k","l","m","n","o","p","q","r","s","t","u","v","w","x","y","z"],punctuation:["@","#","$","%","^","*","(",")","&","+","=","}","{","|",":",";",">","<","?","~"," "],get alphanumeric(){return this.numbers.concat(this.alphabet)},get all(){return this.alphanumeric.concat(this.punctuation)}};void 0!==n&&n in r||(n="all"),n=r[n],i=void 0!==i&&i!==!1;var a=this.text();this.text("");var s=function(t){var e=t.length,n=Math.floor(Math.random()*e),r=t[n];return i?r.toUpperCase():r},o=function(t,e,n){var i=e.slice(0,n);return i=i.join(""),t.splice(0,i.length,i)},h=function(t){for(var e=[],i=0;i<t;i++)e.push(s(n));return e},c=function(n,i){this.iteration=0,this.spliceIteration=0,this.$element=n,this.word=i,this.len=i.length,this.arr=i.split("");var r=parseInt(t/e/this.len);this.scramble=function(t){this.iteration+=1;var e=h(this.len);this.iteration%r===0&&(this.spliceIteration+=1),o(e,this.arr,this.spliceIteration);var n=e.join("");this.$element.text(n),this.spliceIteration===this.len&&window.clearInterval(t)}},l=new c(this,a),u=window.setInterval(function(){l.scramble(u)},e);return this}}(jQuery);
function runAnimation() {
jQuery('#headline1').addClass('pre-animation');
jQuery('#headline1').scramble(3000, 50, "punctuation", true);
jQuery('#headline1').append('<span class="after">.</span>');
jQuery('#headline1').removeClass( 'pre-animation' ).addClass('post-animation');
}
function runNext() {
jQuery('#headline1').append( "<span>.</span>" );
}
runAnimation();
}
setTimeout(function () {
runAnimDelay();
}, 8000);
But what I’d like is to have the text display upon the delay start.
I tried to add this without success:
setTimeout(function(){
$('#headline1').fadeIn('slow');
},8000);
The css is this:
.span before {
.pre-animation & {
opacity: 0;
}
}
.after {
opacity: 0;
transition: all 1s ease;
.post-animation & {
opacity: 1;
}
}
#headline1 {
font-family: arial;
font-weight: 700;
font-size: 5vw;
color: #000000;
margin-left: 15vw;
border:1px solid orange;
width: 70vw;
&.animating {
color: $animating;
}
}
any guidance is welcomed…