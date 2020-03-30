Help with having graphical element (throbber) appear upon submit

I’d like help with adding a graphical element, throbber.gif, to appear upon upload ‘submit’.

Currently, upon completion of the Upload Form and ‘Publish’ button (submit) is selected, the button text changes from ‘Publish’ to ‘Please Wait’, successfully.

Upon the ‘Please Wait’ appearing I’d like a the throbber.gif to also appear, so that the uploder/user knows something is happening while he waits. Here’s some of the current code:

<button type="submit" id="submit-btn" class="btn btn-main setting-panel-mdbtn" disabled><svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg' width='24' height='24' viewBox='0 0 24 24' fill='none' stroke='currentColor' stroke-width='2' stroke-linecap='round' stroke-linejoin='round' class='feather feather-check-circle'><path d='M22 11.08V12a10 10 0 1 1-5.93-9.14'></path><polyline points='22 4 12 14.01 9 11.01'></polyline></svg> {{LANG publish}}</button>

$('#upload-form form').ajaxForm({ url: '{{LINK aj/submit-video}}?hash=' + $('.main_session').val(), beforeSend: function() { $('#submit-btn').attr('disabled', true); $('#submit-btn').text("{{LANG please_wait}}"); }, success: function(data) { if (data.status == 200) { window.location.href = data.link; } else if(data.status == 402){ swal({ title: '{{LANG error}}', text: data.message, type: 'error', confirmButtonColor: '#cccccc', cancelButtonColor: '#dddddd', confirmButtonText: 'OK', buttonsStyling: true, confirmButtonClass: 'btn btn-success', }).then(function(){ //window.location.href = '{{LINK upload-video}}'; window.location.href = '{{LINK home}}'; }, function() { window.location.href = '{{LINK }}'; }); } else { $('#submit-btn').attr('disabled', false); $('#submit-btn').val('{{LANG publish}}'); Snackbar.show({text: '<div>'+ data.message +'</div>'}); } } }); $('.upload-video-file').on('change', function() { $('#upload-video').submit(); }); });

Any guidance is appreciated.