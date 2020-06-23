Help with having button on header

#1

Hello Everyone, I’m Bryan and I’ve recently took over developing a website for a company called Cavemen. I’ve imported a demo and alot of things were gone. One of which is a reservation button on my top nav bar. I’ve been trying to get that back but I don’t know where I should place my button code in order for it to show as a sticky button on the top nav bar. I’ve attached a photo and circled where I wish for the button to be. I’ve also linked my website below. I thank you all in advance.

image
image1366×595 228 KB

Website: https://cavemen.com.sg

#2

Your website seems to be giving Error 1020 access denied @bryysemail.

#3

Hello gandalf. I’ve changed the firewall settings. All of you can enter the website now. I look forward to your replies thank you.

#4

Well, I can get in, but it doesn’t make the question much clearer. Your site code has a <nav> section where all the other menu entries are, so you would put it in there, just after the code for the login:

<li id="menu-item-3204" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-3204"><a href="https://cavemen.com.sg/my-account/" class="menu-image-title-hide menu-image-not-hovered"><span class="menu-image-title-hide menu-image-title">My Account</span><img width="24" height="24" src="https://cavemen.com.sg/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Login-Icon_24-x-24.png" class="menu-image menu-image-title-hide" alt="" /></a></li>

You might be better posting in a more relevant section of the forum - I can’t see any PHP connection here, unless your page is generated by PHP, in which case it might be more useful to see the code.

Would it not be simpler to compare the current code to the earlier version that had the menu element that you need to restore?

#5

Hi Droppsnoot. Yes the site is using the PHP language. The items on the top nav has been added using wordpress functions. Howevre, I’m trying to make the button sticky. This is so it remains on top even with mobile. I’ve attached a screenshot for how I wish for it to look on mobile. I cant find a way to make it appear there. If I just add the button the way I’ve added the rest of the things on the menu, it would be hidden with the rest of the items on mobile
Indeed comparing the 2 codes would be easier. However, the first code that contained the button has sadly been overridden when I’ve imported the demo without a backup. That was an error which I’ve realized too late.

Mobile:

image
image276×596 59.2 KB

The pointed button is where I wish for it to be. Thank you.

#6

But the problem doesn’t appear to be a PHP problem. I have moved this to the #html-css forum where you’re more likely to get appropriate help. (If I’m wrong, we can move it back again :slight_smile:)