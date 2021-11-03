Help with getting the Search Form to search within subcategory

Thanks for all the previous help.

The web video script that I’m modifying successfully filters videos into categories and subcategories. I’ve added this Search Form which appears on subcategory results pages:

<?php if (preg_match('#/?sub__[\d]+\b#',$_SERVER['REQUEST_URI'])) { echo "<form action='#' method='GET' id='sub-search'> <input id='search' name='keywords' type='text' placeholder='Search SubCategory'> <input type='submit' value='Search' /> </form>"; } ?>

The web script has the ability to search the site:

<?php $data = array('status' => 400); if (!empty($_POST['search_value'])) { $search_value = PT_Secure($_POST['search_value']); $search_result = $db->rawQuery("SELECT * FROM " . T_VIDEOS . " WHERE (title LIKE '%$search_value%' OR tags LIKE '%$search_value%' OR description LIKE '%$search_value%') AND privacy = 0 LIMIT 10"); if (!empty($search_result)) { $html = ''; foreach ($search_result as $key => $search) { $search = PT_GetVideoByID($search, 0, 0, 0); $html .= "<div class='search-result'><a href='$search->url'>$search->title</a></div>"; } $data = array('status' => 200, 'html' => $html); } } ?>

But, I’m looking for guidance on how the newly added subcategory results Search Form can have the functionality to search just within the currently displayed subcategory results, for title, description and tags(keywords), and display those results.

I look forward to any assistance.