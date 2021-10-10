Help with getting the array to populate the table

I’m trying to change the php file so that the data is inserted into the ‘videos_transactions’ table instead of the ‘u_paid_videos’ table. The ‘videos_transactions’ table has the structure of id, user_id, paid_id, video_id, amount, admin_com, time. I have commented-out the working array (u_paid_videos), and tried to substitute with the new one (videos_transactions), here’s the file code below. Any suggestions to try to get the new table to populate via the array, is appreciated.

<?php
ob_start();

if (IS_LOGGED == false) {
$data = array('status' => 400, 'error' => 'Not logged in');
 echo json_encode($data);
 exit();
}

if (!empty($_POST['id'])) {

    if (!is_array($_POST['id'])) {
        $id_array[] = $_POST['id'];
    } else {
        $id_array = $_POST['id'];
 	}

	$db->where('name', 'rent_price');
	$db_cost = $db->getOne('config');
	$video_cost = (float)$db_cost->value;
	$count_video = count($id_array);
	$user_id = $user->id;
	$wallet = (float)str_replace(',', '', $user->wallet);
	$balance = (float)str_replace(',', '', $user->balance);
	$amount = 0;
	foreach ($id_array as $id) {
		$video_id = (int)PT_Secure($id);
		$video = $db->where('id', $id)->getOne(T_VIDEOS);
		$amount += $video->rent_price?$video->rent_price:$video_cost;
	}

	if( ($wallet >= $amount) OR ($balance + $wallet >= $amount) ) {
		$db->startTransaction();
		$inserted_records = 0;
		foreach ($id_array as $id){
			$video_id = (int)PT_Secure($id);
			$video = $db->where('id', $id)->getOne(T_VIDEOS);
			$video_cost_new = $video->rent_price?$video->rent_price:$video_cost;
			$up_amount = $video_cost_new *0.50;
			$site_add_amount = $video_cost_new *0.50;
			$time_start = microtime(true);

							// add data to paid table
							//$insert_buy = $db->insert('u_paid_videos', [
								//'id_user' => $user_id,
								//'video_play_price' => (string)$video_cost_new,
								//'id_video' => $video_id,
								//'user_id_uploaded' => $video->user_id, 
								//'video_title' => $video->title,
								//'earned_amount' => $up_amount,
								//'time' => $time_start,
								//'short_id' => $video->short_id
								//]);

					// add data to table
			$insert_buy = $db->insert('videos_transactions', [
			'user_id' => $video->user_id,
			'paid_id' => $user_id,
			'video_id' => $video_id,
			'amount' => (string)$video_cost_new,
			'admin_com' => $uploader_amount,
			'time' => $time_start
			 ]);

Well, what is the error it is giving you? Did you make sure all the variables you are trying to insert have valid data that will fit into the new table? The error will tell you what is wrong if it is not working. Perhaps share the error message and if the error message reads “invalid video_id” then look to make sure $video_id has a value you expect.

Sounds like simple straight forward debugging here.

Where does $uploader_amount come from? I see you try to write it into the table, but I don’t see where you created it. But, as @Martyr2 said above, what is the error?

Thanks for your replies.
Can you tell me where the buyer is defined in the code below, please?
the buyer (paid_id) ends up being the same (seller) user(user_id) in the db table.

<?php
ob_start();

if (IS_LOGGED == false) {
$data = array('status' => 400, 'error' => 'Not logged in');
 echo json_encode($data);
 exit();
}

if (!empty($_POST['id'])) {

    if (!is_array($_POST['id'])) {
        $id_array[] = $_POST['id'];
    } else {
        $id_array = $_POST['id'];
 	}

	// get cost video
	// get the default video price, to use if there is no per video play price
	$db->where('name', 'rent_price');
	$db_cost = $db->getOne('config');
	$video_cost = (float)$db_cost->value;

	// number of submitted vids - used to determine if all records were inserted
	$count_video = count($id_array);
	$user_id = $user->id;

	$wallet = (float)str_replace(',', '', $user->wallet);
	$balance = (float)str_replace(',', '', $user->balance);

	// add up the video prices
	$amount = 0;
	foreach ($id_array as $id) {

		$video_id = (int)PT_Secure($id);

		// get video data
		$video = $db->where('id', $id)->getOne(T_VIDEOS);
		// add the video play price if any, or the default price
		$amount += $video->rent_price?$video->rent_price:$video_cost;
	}

	// determine if the user has enough credits
	if( ($wallet >= $amount) OR ($balance + $wallet >= $amount) ) {

		$db->startTransaction();

		$inserted_records = 0;

		foreach ($id_array as $id){

			$video_id = (int)PT_Secure($id);

			// get video data
			$video = $db->where('id', $id)->getOne(T_VIDEOS);

// use the video play price if any, or the default price
$video_cost_new = $video->rent_price?$video->rent_price:$video_cost;

			$time_start = microtime(true);

                        // add data to table
			$insert_buy = $db->insert('videos_transactions', [
			'user_id' => $user_id,//OK
			//'user_id' => $video->user_id,
			'paid_id' => $user_id,
			'video_id' => $video_id,
			'amount' => (string)$video_cost_new,
			'admin_com' => $site_add_amount,
			'time' => $time_start,
			'type' => rent,
			'session_key' => $_SESSION['session_key']
			 ]);

any additionla guidance is appreciated