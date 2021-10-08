Help with getting the array to populate the table

I’m trying to change the php file so that the data is inserted into the ‘videos_transactions’ table instead of the ‘u_paid_videos’ table. The ‘videos_transactions’ table has the structure of id, user_id, paid_id, video_id, amount, admin_com, time. I have commented-out the working array (u_paid_videos), and tried to substitute with the new one (videos_transactions), here’s the file code below. Any suggestions to try to get the new table to populate via the array, is appreciated.

<?php
ob_start();

if (IS_LOGGED == false) {
$data = array('status' => 400, 'error' => 'Not logged in');
 echo json_encode($data);
 exit();
}

if (!empty($_POST['id'])) {

    if (!is_array($_POST['id'])) {
        $id_array[] = $_POST['id'];
    } else {
        $id_array = $_POST['id'];
 	}

	$db->where('name', 'rent_price');
	$db_cost = $db->getOne('config');
	$video_cost = (float)$db_cost->value;
	$count_video = count($id_array);
	$user_id = $user->id;
	$wallet = (float)str_replace(',', '', $user->wallet);
	$balance = (float)str_replace(',', '', $user->balance);
	$amount = 0;
	foreach ($id_array as $id) {
		$video_id = (int)PT_Secure($id);
		$video = $db->where('id', $id)->getOne(T_VIDEOS);
		$amount += $video->rent_price?$video->rent_price:$video_cost;
	}

	if( ($wallet >= $amount) OR ($balance + $wallet >= $amount) ) {
		$db->startTransaction();
		$inserted_records = 0;
		foreach ($id_array as $id){
			$video_id = (int)PT_Secure($id);
			$video = $db->where('id', $id)->getOne(T_VIDEOS);
			$video_cost_new = $video->rent_price?$video->rent_price:$video_cost;
			$up_amount = $video_cost_new *0.50;
			$site_add_amount = $video_cost_new *0.50;
			$time_start = microtime(true);

							// add data to paid table
							//$insert_buy = $db->insert('u_paid_videos', [
								//'id_user' => $user_id,
								//'video_play_price' => (string)$video_cost_new,
								//'id_video' => $video_id,
								//'user_id_uploaded' => $video->user_id, 
								//'video_title' => $video->title,
								//'earned_amount' => $up_amount,
								//'time' => $time_start,
								//'short_id' => $video->short_id
								//]);

					// add data to table
			$insert_buy = $db->insert('videos_transactions', [
			'user_id' => $video->user_id,
			'paid_id' => $user_id,
			'video_id' => $video_id,
			'amount' => (string)$video_cost_new,
			'admin_com' => $uploader_amount,
			'time' => $time_start
			 ]);

etc...