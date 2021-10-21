Help with getting correct amount into table column

Where does the rounding problem start? That is, is $up_amount correct, and is $money_amount correct? Wouldn’t those columns that store balances be better as numeric columns?

I’m not familiar with the library you’re using to access and update the users table, but it seems to me as if there’s a potential for the money column to become inaccurate, due to the time between reading the original value of money , and then running a second separate query to store the new value with the extra balance on it.

Of course, I don’t know how likely it is that more than one user would be encountering this code for the same user and the same video at the same time. But it seems to me that a query along the lines of

update user-table set money = money + money_amount where user_id = ?

would remove the chance that two users would both hit that same code one line apart, meaning that the second user would over-write the balance update that the first user just performed. Of course, if your library is doing some kind of transaction processing where the whole lot is done in one operation, the above won’t come into play.