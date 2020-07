I’m trying unsuccessfully to make the echo Lightbox when it’s expanded take up more of the screen (about 80% would be nice). There is also an odd behavior when you click the tiny arrows to cycle to the next image. It’s like it’s sliding the next image in from below and resizes the entire box for a second. Has anyone had any luck making this lightbox more usable?

Here is a link to the dev site:

Dev Site

Any ideas? Any help would be greatly appreciated.