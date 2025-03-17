Help with Font Loading Issue on My WordPress Site

Hey everyone,

I’m facing an issue with my WordPress site where the custom font (Poppins) is not loading properly. Instead, it’s defaulting to another font on all pages. I’ve already included the Poppins font in my site’s code, but it’s still not appearing as expected.

Here’s what I’ve tried so far:

I’ve made sure the Poppins font is properly included in my site’s CSS and HTML.

I’m using Litespeed Hosting and have the Litespeed Cache plugin installed.

and have the installed. I’ve cleared the cache multiple times, both in the plugin and on my browser.

I even checked the site in Incognito Mode, but the issue persists.

site url is : https://birthdaygenerator.org/

Does anyone know why this could be happening? Could it be an issue with the Litespeed Cache or a setting that I’m missing? Any insights or advice would be greatly appreciated!

Thanks in advance!