Help with Fade Out or Dissolve text, in CSS animation

You didn’t post any html for us to test with but If I understand your question then you just amend your keyframes accordingly.

At 50% you could have the element where you want it and then from 50% to 100% you can bring it back or fade it out again as required.

You don’t have to have just one action in a keyframe. You could for example travel an element to the right and then send it downwards and then back again and up to make it travel a square.

It’s not possible to dissolve an element in CSS but you can blur it and fade it out.

Without a demo of the animation you have then its hard for me to give a specific answer.

Here’s a simple demo anyway than you can deconstruct

