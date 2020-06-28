Help with Fade Out or Dissolve text, in CSS animation

This code I’m using displays successfully sliding out text horizontally across the page. However, I’d like it to only display temporarily, I’ve searched css amination and tried several things without success. Sliding text back out would be one solution, but I’m not adding the code correctly apparently. Ideally, I’d actually like something more interesting than simply sliding back, like fading out or dissolving the text, etc. How can I add slide back, fade or some type of dissolve text to this code. I’m open to suggestion. Here’s the current working code:

.animation-box4 {
  min-height: 4.5rem;
  margin: 15% auto 0;
  display: flex;
  align-items: center;
  width: 80%;
  overflow: hidden;
}

.message {
  font-size: 30px;
  display: inline-block;
  font-weight: 900;
  font-family: sans-serif;
}

.sliding-text-1,
.sliding-text-2,
.sliding-text-3 {
animation-name: slide;
animation-duration: 1s;
animation-timing-function: ease-out;
animation-iteration-count: 1;
  animation-fill-mode: forwards;
  opacity: 0;
}

.sliding-text-1 {
  animation-delay: 5s;
  color: #ff00ff;
}

.sliding-text-2 {
animation-delay: 6.5s;
color: #ccc;
}

.sliding-text-3 {
  animation-delay:8s;
  color: #fff;
}

u/keyframes slide {
  from {
    transform: translateX(200px);
  }
  to {
    transform: translateX(0px);
    opacity: 1;
  }
  }

Any guidance or examples are welcomed.
Thanks for all previous help.

You didn’t post any html for us to test with but If I understand your question then you just amend your keyframes accordingly.

At 50% you could have the element where you want it and then from 50% to 100% you can bring it back or fade it out again as required.

You don’t have to have just one action in a keyframe. You could for example travel an element to the right and then send it downwards and then back again and up to make it travel a square.

It’s not possible to dissolve an element in CSS but you can blur it and fade it out.

Without a demo of the animation you have then its hard for me to give a specific answer.

Here’s a simple demo anyway than you can deconstruct :slight_smile:

Thanks again for your kind help.
I’ve experimented with you code and researched online some more regardind css animation, but am not clear yet on how your keyframes % example works with my “to” and “from” and (200px) code.

Any additional input in welcomed.

What is it you don’t understand?

If you want to slide your text 200px and back 200px and then fade out then the example I gave should show all you need to know.

Just slide your text in to where you want. That would be your start 0% of the key frame. (You can’t use to and from because you want a few actions not just 2.)

Next slide it back at say 30 - 50%. Then from 50% to 100% fade/ blur the element out to finish. All those effects are already baked in the demo I gave so just remove the bits you don’t want.

Have a go yourself and if you get stuck then post your code and it will let me know where you are going wrong.