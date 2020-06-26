Help with Fade Out or Dissolve text, in CSS animation

This code I’m using displays successfully sliding out text horizontally across the page. However, I’d like it to only display temporarily, I’ve searched css amination and tried several things without success. Sliding text back out would be one solution, but I’m not adding the code correctly apparently. Ideally, I’d actually like something more interesting than simply sliding back, like fading out or dissolving the text, etc. How can I add slide back, fade or some type of dissolve text to this code. I’m open to suggestion. Here’s the current working code:

.animation-box4 { min-height: 4.5rem; margin: 15% auto 0; display: flex; align-items: center; width: 80%; overflow: hidden; } .message { font-size: 30px; display: inline-block; font-weight: 900; font-family: sans-serif; } .sliding-text-1, .sliding-text-2, .sliding-text-3 { animation-name: slide; animation-duration: 1s; animation-timing-function: ease-out; animation-iteration-count: 1; animation-fill-mode: forwards; opacity: 0; } .sliding-text-1 { animation-delay: 5s; color: #ff00ff; } .sliding-text-2 { animation-delay: 6.5s; color: #ccc; } .sliding-text-3 { animation-delay:8s; color: #fff; } u/keyframes slide { from { transform: translateX(200px); } to { transform: translateX(0px); opacity: 1; } }

Any guidance or examples are welcomed.

Thanks for all previous help.