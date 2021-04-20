Help with express validator

Hi
I am using formData to submit form data and am attaching a profile to the request body.
However both the form data and the profile have the same key “name”
Is it possible to have express-validator just look at form data?
Can we please see first how you are achieving that?
We could then use that to help explore the express-validator issue.
Thanks I think I solved it while walking
I just did a workaround by extracting the form data with formidable and attaching it to the request body as an object and renaming it to a non matching param. as a middleware step and then performing a check using express validator for all fields at the end - tidy
Also as a simpler option I just renamed the key in my initial data formData.set command … why I didn’t think of that earlier is beyond me!..
But thx!