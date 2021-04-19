Help with express validator

Hi
I am using formData to submit form data and am attaching a profile to the request body.
However both the form data and the profile have the same key “name”
Is it possible to have express-validator just look at form data?
Can we please see first how you are achieving that?
We could then use that to help explore the express-validator issue.