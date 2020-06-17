Help with error 'please log in" after logged-in

The php web video script that I’m using has the capability to search for a video, select it, then select ‘proceed’ to view.

After logging-in and searching, selecting a video choice, and then ‘proceed’ is selected, this error appears “Something went wrong. Please Log-In!!”

The js looks like this:

...
function PT_MultipleBuyVideo() {
    var checked = getSelectedVideos();
    if (!checked) { return false; }

    swal({
        title: "",
        type: "info",
        html:"Proceed",
        showCancelButton: true,
        cancelButtonText: "Close",
        customClass: 'sweetalert-lg',
        confirmButtonText:'Proceed'
    }).then(function(){

        $.ajax({
            url: PT_Ajax_Requests_File() + 'aj/buy-video',
            type: 'POST',
            dataType: 'json',
            data: {id:checked},
        }).done(function(data){
            if (data.status == 200) {
                for (var i = 0; i < checked.length; i++) {
                    var button = $("button[data-action='multiple_select_button'][data-id='" + checked[i] + "']")
                    buttonMultipleSelectingStyle(button, 'purchased');
                }

                swal({
                    title: "Success",
                    type: "success",
                    html:"",
                    showCancelButton: true,
                    cancelButtonText: "Close",
                    customClass: 'sweetalert-lg',
                    confirmButtonText:'Go To Video(s)'
                }).then(function(){
                    window.location.href='/paidvid';
                });

            } else {
                if (data.error_num == 1) {
                    swal(
                        'Error!',
                        'zero balance',
                        'error'
                    );
                } else {
                    swal(
                        'Error!',
                        'Something went wrong. Please Log-In!!',
                        'error'
                    );
                }
            }
        }).fail(function() {
            swal(
                'Error!',
                'Something went wrong. Please try again later',
                'error'
            );
        })
    });
}
...

If this is at all helpful, here is the beginning php looks like this:

<?php
ob_start();

if (IS_LOGGED == false) {
    $data = array('status' => 400, 'error' => 'Not logged in');
    echo json_encode($data);
    exit();
}

...

Any ideas on what I might look into regarding why a ‘please log in’ error appears after logging-in, is welcomed.

Ajax succeeds on values other than just 200. I recommend that you output the status number so that you can learn more about what’s happening there.

Thanks for your reply.
I know very little about javascript code in this web script.
Any additional help with “output the status number” is appreciated.

What I mean is to add data.status to the error message, to help aid the investigation.

Thank you for your reply, but I don’t understand.

Does it make sense that you need to find out more information about why the problem is happening?

Yes, but don’t I need to know what is causing the error to assign a status code to it to display upon future errors?

No you don’t. You just need to output the data.status value when you show the error, letting you see precisely what the error status number is.

Thanks. I don’t know how to add data.status to the error message.
any further guidance is appreciated