Help with error 'please log in" after logged-in

The php web video script that I’m using has the capability to search for a video, select it, then select ‘proceed’ to view.

After logging-in and searching, selecting a video choice, and then ‘proceed’ is selected, this error appears “Something went wrong. Please Log-In!!”

The js looks like this:

... function PT_MultipleBuyVideo() { var checked = getSelectedVideos(); if (!checked) { return false; } swal({ title: "", type: "info", html:"Proceed", showCancelButton: true, cancelButtonText: "Close", customClass: 'sweetalert-lg', confirmButtonText:'Proceed' }).then(function(){ $.ajax({ url: PT_Ajax_Requests_File() + 'aj/buy-video', type: 'POST', dataType: 'json', data: {id:checked}, }).done(function(data){ if (data.status == 200) { for (var i = 0; i < checked.length; i++) { var button = $("button[data-action='multiple_select_button'][data-id='" + checked[i] + "']") buttonMultipleSelectingStyle(button, 'purchased'); } swal({ title: "Success", type: "success", html:"", showCancelButton: true, cancelButtonText: "Close", customClass: 'sweetalert-lg', confirmButtonText:'Go To Video(s)' }).then(function(){ window.location.href='/paidvid'; }); } else { if (data.error_num == 1) { swal( 'Error!', 'zero balance', 'error' ); } else { swal( 'Error!', 'Something went wrong. Please Log-In!!', 'error' ); } } }).fail(function() { swal( 'Error!', 'Something went wrong. Please try again later', 'error' ); }) }); } ...

If this is at all helpful, here is the beginning php looks like this:

<?php ob_start(); if (IS_LOGGED == false) { $data = array('status' => 400, 'error' => 'Not logged in'); echo json_encode($data); exit(); } ...

Any ideas on what I might look into regarding why a ‘please log in’ error appears after logging-in, is welcomed.