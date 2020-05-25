Help with end of search with file_get

$file = "/var/www/html/sataxicrm/custom/include/language/lang.en_us.lists.txt"; $content = file_get_contents($file); $pos = strpos($content,"account_type_dom"); $end = strpos($content,"industry_dom"); $string = substr($content,$pos,($end- $pos)); $array = nl2br($string); //print $content; echo "Database Value:Label Value <br>"; print $array;

The above code works well if you knowwhat your end string is, but in my case i do not know. i only know the start.

Below is an example of the text

As you can see i know it starts with account_type_dom but i do not know that it will end before industry_dom. so i need to stop before industry_dom. how do i do this?