Help with delivered Form text display

This code delivers the emails successfully from the Form, except the sent text displays in the email all bunched together like so:

this is the test message text from formHello name - Thank you…

How can I remedy that? What might be better is if the “this is the test message text from form” could appear somewhere after the “Hello name - Thank you…”

I’ve tried several attempts to change how it displays in the email, but no luck.

<?php if($_POST){ $to = 'chris@....com'; $subject = 'Form'; $name = $_POST['name']; $email = $_POST['email']; $message = $_POST['message']; $message1 = $_POST['message']; $headers = $name; $headers = 'from: s....@....com'; $message .= "Hello ".$_POST['name']." - Thank you...."; $message1 .= "---- Name: ".$_POST['name']." ---- Email: ".$_POST['email']." "; mail( $to, $subject, $message1, $headers ); mail( $email, $subject, $headers, $message ); header('Location: https://.....com'); exit; } ?>

I look forward to any comments/assistance