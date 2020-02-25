Help with delivered Form text display

This code delivers the emails successfully from the Form, except the sent text displays in the email all bunched together like so:
this is the test message text from formHello name - Thank you…
How can I remedy that? What might be better is if the “this is the test message text from form” could appear somewhere after the “Hello name - Thank you…”
I’ve tried several attempts to change how it displays in the email, but no luck.
<?php
if($_POST){
$to = 'chris@....com';
$subject = 'Form';
$name = $_POST['name'];
$email = $_POST['email'];
$message = $_POST['message'];
$message1 = $_POST['message'];
$headers = $name;
$headers = 'from: s....@....com';
$message .= "Hello ".$_POST['name']." - Thank you....";
$message1 .= "---- Name: ".$_POST['name']." ---- Email: ".$_POST['email']." ";
mail( $to, $subject, $message1, $headers );
mail( $email, $subject, $headers, $message );
header('Location: https://.....com');
exit;
}
?>
I look forward to any comments/assistance