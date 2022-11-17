Help with defining a new variable

I’d like to define a variable that is the wallet amount of the ‘seller’.

‘wallet’ is column in the ‘users’ table with a numeric amount in it.
Users have unique id numbers in the ‘id’ column of the ‘users’ table.

Can you tell me if this is a valid variable line:

$sellerwallet = $user_id->wallet;

If this helps you, in the php file that I’d like to modify, I see these lines:

$user_id = $user->id;

and

‘user_id’ => $video->user_id, //seller

If my $sellerwallet line is incorrect, can you give me an idea or example of what my defined variable line might appropriately look like? Thanks
I look forward to your comments/guidance

There isn’t enough context here to know if any of it is correct.
It looks like there is OOP involved, but without knowing the nature of the classes involved, it’s hard to know anything.