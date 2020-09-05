Help with CSS animation

This animation successfully slides text out from the left, across the web page, after a delay.

But, first, the text appears as soon as the page is accessed, then dispappears right before the successfully slide out.

I only want the text to appear when it slides out from the left. Here’s the code:

.item-1 { position: absolute; display: block; width: 60%; animation-duration: 20s; animation-timing-function:ease; animation-iteration-count: infinite; animation-delay: 10.5s; } .item-1{ animation-name: anim-1; font-size:1.0vw; color:#FFF; } @keyframes anim-1 { 0%, 8.3% { left: -100%; opacity: 0; } 8.3%,25% { left: 25%; opacity: 1; } 33.33%, 100% { left: 110%; opacity: 0; } }

Any help with having the text not first appear before the slide out animation, is appreciated.