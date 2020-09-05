Help with CSS animation

This animation successfully slides text out from the left, across the web page, after a delay.
But, first, the text appears as soon as the page is accessed, then dispappears right before the successfully slide out.
I only want the text to appear when it slides out from the left. Here’s the code:
.item-1 {
position: absolute;
display: block;
width: 60%;
animation-duration: 20s;
animation-timing-function:ease;
animation-iteration-count: infinite;
animation-delay: 10.5s;
}
.item-1{
animation-name: anim-1;
font-size:1.0vw;
color:#FFF;
}
@keyframes anim-1 {
0%, 8.3% { left: -100%; opacity: 0; }
8.3%,25% { left: 25%; opacity: 1; }
33.33%, 100% { left: 110%; opacity: 0; }
}
Any help with having the text not first appear before the slide out animation, is appreciated.