Help with creating a responsive image grid with CSS

Hi, I was wondering whether anyone would be able to help me. I am new to CSS and I am trying to create a responsive image grid with text that appears when the mouse hovers over the images. So far I have managed to start a basic layout, however, I am becoming stuck when adding more images. If I add more than two images the images start to go down vertically in a column, whereas I would like them to go horizontally in a row, with each row containing 5 images. I have attached a screen grab one of what happens when I try to add more than two images, instead of the images going below, I am trying to make 5 images go horizontally in the same row. I have also put my HTML and CSS down below.

Any help would be greatly appreciated!

Thank you.!!

HTML:

<div class="container"> <ul> <div> </div> <li class="media"> <img width="140px" height="200px" src="https://freight.cargo.site/t/original/i/22e1317617dbff2186899574b1982bc5e9d1aaed43f5cc9cc9097cb6feecbc7d/1.jpg" alt="Image" style="width: 140px; height: 200px;"> <div class="info"> <h2>Sister Series</h2> <div> </div> </div> </li> <li class="media"> <img width="140px" height="200px" src="https://freight.cargo.site/t/original/i/22e1317617dbff2186899574b1982bc5e9d1aaed43f5cc9cc9097cb6feecbc7d/1.jpg" alt="Image" style="width: 140px; height: 200px;"> <div class="info"> <h2>Sister Series</h2> <div> </div> </div> </li></ul></div>

CSS: