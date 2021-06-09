Help with Console error

So, let’s be instructful.

ChrisjChrisj: ChrisjChrisj: “Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read property ‘name’ of undefined

So here, the console is telling you WHAT went wrong. Something was undefined, and you tried to access “name” property of it.

ChrisjChrisj: ChrisjChrisj: Line 166 is:

formData.append('video-filename', blob.name);

so we look at this line, and we see that “blob.name” is the thing that you were trying to reference the name of. so Javascript thinks “blob” is undefined.

So obvious next step is… what defines ‘blob’?

ChrisjChrisj: ChrisjChrisj: var blob

Well that makes blob an undefined variable. So there’s a good start…

ChrisjChrisj: ChrisjChrisj: function uploadFile(blob, callback) { // create FormData var formData = new FormData(); formData.append('video-filename', blob.name);

but here’s where the problem comes from. The line is referring to a LOCAL variable, blob, that is the first parameter of the function. So whatever was put into uploadfile, the first argument was undefined.

ChrisjChrisj: ChrisjChrisj: <button id="uploadFile" onclick="uploadFile()">Upload</button>

Well yup. Given that there are no parameters there, BOTH of the arguments to uploadFile are undefined.

Did you accidentally reuse the function name uploadFile?